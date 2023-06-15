ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Indian Police Force’ actress Isha Talwar says ‘Rohit Shetty is his own hero on sets’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Isha Talwar, who will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty’s debut web series ‘Indian Police Force’, has shared that on the sets, Shetty is his own hero.

Working with Shetty in his extended cop universe is something the actress had never imagined.

The web series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

Elaborating on the same, Isha said, “The ‘Indian Police Force’ is special and there is so much hype around it. I had never imagined that I would be part of the cop stories universe which is created by Rohit, that everyone talks about and actors aspire to be in. It is quite thrilling and since the show marks his OTT direction debut, I am glad I am part of that journey.”

The actress said, “I loved that Rohit is his own hero on set! He is a man of few words but I was floored by the impeccable discipline in his teammates and the ability to command a movie set which is like a shaadi everyday – 250 people being managed by so many head of departments. I am part of the cop universe but my role will be a surprise package of sorts. I will appear first time in an avatar like that in hindi cinema.”

The series will soon bow on Prime Video.

Isha’s upcoming project will be ‘Mirzapur 3’, in which she plays the role of a politician, Madhuri Yadav. In season 3, she will be seen as Munna Bhaiya’s widow.

The actress was last seen in ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’, which was directed by Homi Adajania.

20230615-124603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vetri Maaran’s Jallikattu-based series ‘Pettaikaali’ to stream from Diwali

    Priyanka Chopra: I couldn’t have survived had I listened to what...

    Diljit Dosanjh shares appreciation post for Lily Singh

    Sai Pallavi-starrer ‘Gargi’ set for worldwide release on July 15