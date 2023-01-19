INDIA

Indian politics needs more like NZ PM: Jairam Ramesh

NewsWire
0
1

Reacting to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s surprise announcement that she will step down next month, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said that “Indian politics need more like her”.

In a tweet, he said: “Legendary cricket commentator, Vijay Merchant once said about retiring at the peak of his career: Go when people ask why is he going instead of why isn’t he going. Kiwi PM, Jacinda Ardern has just said she is quitting following Merchant’s maxim. Indian politics needs more like her.”

Addressing reporters earlier on Thursday, Ardern announced that she will step down next month after being in power for six years, saying she no longer has “enough in the tank” to lead.

The 42-year-old, who became the youngest female head of government in the world when she was elected Prime Minister in 2017, said that the six “challenging” years in the job had taken a toll.

20230119-100204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four of Kerala family dead; 3 found with injuries, 1 hanging

    Yogi to interact with India Inc in Mumbai on Thursday

    Mayawati to hold meeting of party leaders tomorrow

    5 booked for murder over man’s inter-faith relationship