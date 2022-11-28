INDIASPORTS

Indian Racing League: Hyderabad Black Birds dominate 2nd-weekend races

Hyderabad Black Birds dominated the 2nd-weekend race of the Indian Racing League at the MIC Chennai, emerging on top at the end of the proceedings.

The Indian Racing League successfully completed its 2nd weekend race at MIC Chennai on Sunday with a Sprint race and a Feature race on day two. It was Hyderabad Black Birds that emerged victorious in the Chennai leg.

Hyderabad Black Birds represented by Neel Jani, Akhil Rabindra, Lola Lovinfosse and Anindith Reddy took the top spot in Sprint race 2 with Akhil Rabindra putting up a lap time of 1:32.108 and again, in the feature race standing tall at the summit was the Hyderabad Black Birds reserving their top spot with a comprehensive win (00:36:55.401) to dominate the Chennai leg.

Reserving the second and the third spot at the feature race were Godspeed Kochi and Goa Acers respectively with their overall lap timing being 00:37:07.957 and 00:37:23.507, the organisers informed in a release.

Chennai Turbo Riders and Speed demons Delhi are yet to make a mark despite finishing on the podium in both sprint races. The two teams would have to revisit strategies to make a stronger comeback in the coming legs.

The third leg of the Indian Racing League will be conducted on December 3 and 4, 2022 at the MIC, Chennai.

