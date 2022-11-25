The second-weekend race of the inaugural edition of the Indian Racing League (IRL) will take place in Chennai on November 26 and 27 at the Madras International Circuit, the organisers said on Friday.

The race will see participation from six teams — Chennai Turbo Riders, Bangalore Speedsters, Goa Aces, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Speed Demons Delhi and Godspeed Kochi — all vying to win the coveted championship of the debut season of Indian Racing League (IRL).

As per organisers, the series is promoted by RPPL and run with the support of Italian car manufacturer Wolf Racing. The cars featuring in the Indian Racing League debut season are the Wolf GB08 Thunder prototypes, which are also used in the Italian sports prototype championship.

The league will be decided across three rounds and two venues — India’s first permanent motor racing circuit — Madras International Circuit at Irungattukottai and Hyderabad’s first FIA Grade 2 Street Racing Circuit.

“We are excited to launch the Indian Racing League this weekend in Chennai. We want to provide a platform for young Indian drivers to compete with international racing drivers. A racing league of this magnitude requires a lot of investment and a lot of patience, and we are bringing both to Indian motorsports enthusiasts,” said Aditya Patel, Director, Racing Promotions and Cofounder, Indian Racing League.

“We are hoping to give Indian motorsports fans something to cheer with which they can relate to and connect with, and promote and develop motorsports for the long-term sustainability of the sport,” he added.

Each team will be running on two cars with four drivers which include one female driver, making it a total of 12 cars and 24 drivers.

The Wolf racing team is operating all the competing cars because of RPPL’s unique and innovative idea where both men and women race drivers have an equal chance to compete in a fair playing field.

