INDIASCI-TECH

Indian Railways data hacked, being sold on dark web

NewsWire
0
0

Data of around three crore travellers registered with the Indian Railways has been hacked and reportedly put on sale on the Dark Web, as per reports.

It has been claimed by the hackers that the Indian Railways data is one of the biggest data ever hacked by anyone.

Earlier, a China-based hacker had hacked the technical systems of of AIIMS, New Delhi. They had, in fact, taken the whole server into their control, but it was later taken back from their possession.

The data of Indian Railway, put on sale on a forum being run by cybercriminals, has user data, and invoices of latest month.

“The hacked data has usernames, emails, mobile numbers, gender, full address, and their language preferences. The data is of users who book tickets from Indian Railway portal,” a source said.

The hacker, who uses the pseudonym ‘Shadohacker’, has also claimed that he has data of government persons having government email IDs and their cell phone numbers.

As of now, the Indian Railways has not made any official comment on the matter.

This is the second time when data of Indian Railway ticket buyers have been hacked, after a similar case in 2020.

20221228-191006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Half of India reels under scorching sun, UP’s Banda records 47.4...

    Benchmark bond yield rises just over 14 bps after repo rate...

    Major reshuffle in Bengal BJP likely after Durga puja

    Govt’s attempts to save PM’s image is costing lives: Rahul