Popular Indian rapper Raftaar and his wife Komal Vohra have decided to call it quits on their marriage of six years. The couple have reportedly been living separately since 2020 and that’s when they filed for divorce.

As per several reports, despite filing for divorce nearly two years ago, their legal proceedings for the separation have been delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But it is believed that Raftaar and Komal will be singing the divorce papers on October 6 this year.

As per the Hindustan Time, a source was quoted as saying, “Both have moved on in their respective lives and the couple, along with their families, remain cordial.”

However, both Komal Vohra and Raftaar are yet to release an official statement regarding their separation and divorce.

Raftaar and Komal are said to have met through mutual friends more than a decade ago. The two dated each other for nearly five years before they decided to make it official and got married in 2016.

Raftaar's original name is Dillin Nair and he is a successful Indian rapper, dancer, lyricist, dancer, TV personality and music composer.