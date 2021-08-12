The much expected launch of Indias first Geo-Imaging Satellite (GISAT-1) renamed as EOS-03 failed on Thursday.

About seven minutes into its launch at 5.43 a.m. the Indian rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) encountered problems in its cryogenic engine-the third and last engine.

The rocket could not send details to the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ground centre at the spaceport in Sriharikota.

Announcing the mission failure K.Sivan, Chairman, ISRO said: “Technical anomaly was observed in the cryogenic stage and the mission could not be accomplished.”

–IANS

vj/rs