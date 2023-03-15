BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indian rupee to remain in 82-83/$ next fortnight:Bank of Baroda

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian rupee is expected to remain range bound and trade in the band of Rs 82-83 against a US dollar in the next fortnight, the Bank of Baroda said in a report.

According to the report, the Indian rupee appreciated by 0.2 per cent in March (up to March 14) after depreciating by 0.9 per cent in February.

Compared to other currencies, the Indian rupee has remained an underperformer. In fact, when compared with a median appreciation of 1 per cent in the sample of 18 currencies, the rupee was way behind other currencies in the pack, the report said.

Apart from dollar weakness, foreign portfolio investments (FPI) inflow, lower trade deficit, higher forex reserves with the Reserve Bank of India are expected to support Indian rupee.

“We expect a range of 82-83/$ in the next fortnight,” the report by Jahnavi Prabhakar, Economist at Bank of Baroda said.

20230315-191203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delay in informing of vehicle theft not ground for rejection of...

    Price assurance to oil palm farmers aimed at reducing imports: Economic...

    Only twice in 30 yrs, the market’s been up both pre...

    ED arrests 4 of Surana Group in Rs 3,986 cr bank...