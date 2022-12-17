INDIASPORTS

Indian sailors steal the show at 2022 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship

NewsWire
0
0

India’s young sailors stole the show late on the second day of the 2022 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship at the Girgaum Chowpatty.

In the fourth and fifth fleet qualification races, India’s sailors shone through with excellent returns. The wind speed for both the races late on Friday was around four to five knots which meant that the conditions were excellent.

India’s hero in the fourth race was the fiesty girl Thanuja Kameswar finished on top in the Blue fleet with Eklavya Batham in third place and another girl Divyanshi Mishra in the tenth place. The Yellow Fleet saw another Indian Shashank Batham finishing in seventh place.

The top performers in the Blue Fleet in the fourth race apart from the Indians were: Shogo Iwanami (Japan, second place, boy), Torn Rattana (Thailand, fourth place, boy) and Isabel Veiga Thiesfeldt (USA, fifth place, girl). The best performing sailors in the Yellow Fleet in the fourth race were: Patcharaphan Ongkaloy (Thailand, first, girl), Emmanuel Lagrange (Belgium, second, boy), Nicole Lim (Singapore, third, girl), Oh Eitan (Singapore, fourth, boy) and Shion Suzuki (Japan, fifth, girl)

In the fifth qualifying race too, the Indians did well. India’s Somya Patel finished eighth in the blue fleet, whereas Divyanshi Mishra retained her tenth position. Shashank Batham moved up five places to second spot in the yellow fleet.

Overall, in the fifth race, Blue Fleet’s top performers were Ethan Chia (Singapore, first, boy), Isabel Veiga Thiesfeldt (USA, second, girl), Chanatip Tongglum (Thailand, third, boy), Amos Tham (Singapore, fourth, boy), Jirathip Mutiphan (Thailand, fifth, boy).

In the yellow fleet the top performers apart from India’s Batham were: Singapore’s Nicole Lim in top spot followed by Japanese pair of Shion Suzuki in third and Miyu Arimoto in fourth spots. The fifth spot was claimed by Belgium’s Emmanuel Lagrange.

20221217-174801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi reports 93 new Covid cases, two deaths

    Kerala Police to impart arms training to licensees

    Ahead of Prophet Mohammad’s birthday, Mumbai masjids woo non-Muslims

    Fearing cross-voting, Congress takes extra precaution for Prez polls