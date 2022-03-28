New Delhi, March 28 (IANSlife) Take a deep breath and close your eyes. Allow the world to wash over you and imagine yourself walking into your grandmother’s house. What are you smelling? Can you detect the soothing scents of sandalwood and vetiver, or the aroma of a hot meal? Do you notice a relaxation of your mind and body? For us, scents encapsulate emotions and feelings. They have a significant impact on our mood and biologically alter our hormonal balance, thereby influencing our mental state. Scents have always played a role in our well-being in Indian culture, and holistic natural ingredients have always been used.

Here are some Indian fragrances to help you relax and centre yourself:

Lemon: Lemon makes you feel energised, keeps your mind calm, improves skin and keeps you fresh. This light citrus-y scent rejuvenates you and allows you to reset your mind.

Jasmine: Jasmine has antidepressant properties that are soothing and calming to the brain. Jasmine has sleep inducing properties as well and is guaranteed to help you relax.

Sandalwood: Sandalwood is a calming, earthy scent that grounds your body and mind. It helps inculcate feelings of gratitude and stillness in the mind. Sandalwood promotes lower stress levels, calmness and overall a more stable mind.

Rose: One of the most well known scents in the world, rose relieves stress, fights anxiety, is anti-inflammatory and relaxes the mind and body. The scent is soft and extremely comforting to the mind.

Aromatherapy can help you reduce your stress levels significantly. Sit down, relax, and inhale the calming scent. Take this time to reflect on yourself and to relax your body and mind.

