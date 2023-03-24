DIASPORAWORLD

Indian sentenced in US for distribution of child sexual abuse material

NewsWire
0
0

A 34-year-old cruise ship employee from Goa has been sentenced in a federal district court to 188 months in prison for distributing child sexual abuse material.

Angelo Victor Fernandes sent 13 child pornography videos through an instant messaging application to Daniel Scott Crow between January 16 and April 30, 2022, the US Department of Justice said.

Fernandes also communicated with Crow about arranging for the latter to travel to engage in sexual activity with minor children.

During a separate communication with an unidentified person, Fernandes talked about sexual abuse of minor children and his ability to obtain children for sex.

Crow pled guilty to one count of enticement of a minor and one count of production of child pornography in case number 22-cr-14035.

He was sentenced on December 12, 2022, to 30 years in prison.

20230324-070603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar labourers trapped in Tajikistan appeal to state, Centre for rescue

    Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy shares list of temporary bomb shelters with...

    Student from Andhra dies in Australia car crash

    Indian-origin man gets jail-term for harassing public servant in S’pore