The Olympic Games-bound Indian shooters have been quite impressive at the ongoing European Shooting Championships here. On Saturday, rifle shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar scored 1172 out of possible 1200 in the men’s 50 metres rifle 3 positions in the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) section.

“Tomar is good in the standing position of the 50m 3 positions event. But due to windy conditions his scores have dropped. Overall, it was a satisfying performance,” said rifle coach Deepali Deshpande.

Competitors in the 50m 3 positions have to shoot 40 shots in kneeling position followed by 40 shots in prone position and 40 shots in standing position, in that order.

Tomar finished third in the field of 11 shooters in the MQS section. His personal best in an international meet in Europe is 1173, which was shot two years back.

Seasoned rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput, who has also qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 50m 3 positions shot 1162 to finish eighth in the MQS section for men.

Both Tomar and Rajput, said Deepali, shot good scores in kneeling and prone positions. “But due to winding conditions they couldn’t maintain their scores in standing position,” she said.

The Indian squad is based in Zagreb, Croatia.

