Calgary, July 1 (IANS) Indian shuttlers, led by B Sai Praneeth and H.S. Prannoy, will aim to give their best shot when the Canada Open BWF Tour Super 100, beginning with the qualifiers, gets underway here on Tuesday.

The $75,000 tournament will see a number of Indian male shuttlers vying for top honours.

The likes of P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will, however, not be seen in action in this meet.

Praneeth came close to winning the the Swiss Open Super 300 event in March this year. He had lost in the finals to Shi Yuqi of China in the summit clash and would look to continue his good form.

He got a bye in the first round and will face the winner of the contest between Nicholas Robert Henson Waller (US) and Sun Fei Xiang (China) to begin his campaign.

Prannoy also got a bye in the first round and will look to turn things around with a good show here.

Among the others, Parupalli Kashyap, a former Commonweath Games champion, is also in touch after reaching the last four stage at the India Open.

National champion Sourabh Verma will square off against Turkey’s Emre Lale, while former world no 13 Ajay Jayaram meets a qualifier.

Young Lakshya Sen will lock horns with New Zealand’s Abhinav Manota in the opening round.

–IANS

dm/vd