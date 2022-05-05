INDIASCI-TECH

Indian smartwatch brands capture 60% market share in Q1, Noise leads

NewsWire
0
8

Led once again by domestic brands, India’s smartwatch market grew 173 per cent (on-year) in the first quarter (Q1) this year, a new report showed on Thursday. The top three brands captured 60 per cent share in the January-March quarter.

Noise led the market with a 23 per cent share, followed by Fire-Boltt with a 21 per cent share and boAt with a 18 per cent, according to Counterpoint Research.

“The contribution of the Rs 5,000 ($67) retail price band increased to 87 per cent from 78 per cent in Q1 2021. The Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 ($13-$27) retail price band reached its highest ever share of 14 per cent from just 2 per cent a year ago,” said senior research analyst Anshika Jain.

“Consumer awareness has also increased in this segment due to brands’ continuous efforts on marketing and promotions through online and offline channels,” she added.

“Noise led the overall smartwatch market driven by its value-for-money offerings, the addition of relevant features to its product portfolio and emphasis on the Make-in-India scheme,” said Jain.

By pushing larger displays, the brands are also attracting smart band users as these bands have limited functionality due to smaller displays.

“The contribution of the 1.5-inch smartwatches increased to more than half of the total smartwatch market from just 11 per cent last year. In addition, some of the most demanded features like SpO2 are now present at all price levels,” said research analyst Harshit Rastogi.

Multiple brands have already started domestic manufacturing.

“We could see a major jump in the contribution of domestically manufactured devices in the second half of 2022, especially from brands like Noise, boAt and realme,” said Rastogi.

20220505-192203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bound by assurance to Portugal on Abu Salem but at ‘proper...

    Molester lynched by victim’s family in UP

    AITC leaders O’Brien, Faleiro test Covid positive

    IPL 2022: Pandya reveals how Gujarat Titans bowlers got the blueprint...