Indian soldier killed in Pakistani firing in Poonch

Srinagar, Feb 8 (IANS) An Indian soldier was killed as Pakistan violated the LoC ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday evening, defence officials said.

According to a defence statement, Pakistani troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation at around 3.45 p.m. by firing small arms and mortar shells along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch, killing the Indian soldier.

“Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the statement said.

–IANS

zi/vd