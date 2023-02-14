SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

Indian star Sumit Nagal gets wild card at Bengaluru Open 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Star Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal was on Tuesday awarded a wild card entry into the singles main draw at the Bengaluru Open 2023, scheduled from February 20 to 26.

The 25-year-old former India No. 1 is the first wild card entrant at the fifth edition of the prestigious ATP Challenger event, which will be organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) at the KSLTA Stadium here.

“We are delighted to give Nagal the first wild card of the fifth DafaNews Bengaluru Open. He is an excellent player and has won his maiden ATP Challenger title here. We are committed to providing our Indian players a world-class platform to rub shoulders with the best names from the tennis world through this tournament. Nagal is one of those players who have performed well here and carried that momentum to do well in their careers. I’m confident that he will make the most of this opportunity and produce a good show,” said Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director of Bengaluru Open and Joint Secretary of KSLTA.

Nagal won his first ATP Challenger title at this tournament in 2017 and went on to put up some impressive performances thereafter in his career. He also had quarter-finals and pre-quarterfinals finishes during his other two outings at this tournament in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

“Playing at the DafaNews Bengaluru open has always been special for me as it’s the place where I won my first Challenger. Good memories, good vibes and playing in front of an energetic audience is always fun, so I’m extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to compete at the tournament again. I’m extremely thankful to KSLTA for awarding me a wild card for this prestigious event and I hope to make the best use of it,” Nagal said.

Nagal will be part of the exciting singles field comprising the former World No. 10 Lucas Pouille and last year’s champion Chun-hsin Tseng among others.

Bengaluru Open has also onboarded leading sports news and analysis portal DafaNews as its title sponsor for the next three years as this association will see DafaNews promote the progress of the sport in the city as well as across the country.

Qualifiers will be played from February 19 and 20 while the main draw begins on February 20.

20230214-162002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CWG 2022: Easy openers for Sindhu, Srikanth as India beat Pak...

    Malaysia Masters: Prannoy loses to Angus Ng Ka Long in semis...

    BWF rankings: India’s Anupama Upadhyaya becomes new Junior World No 1

    Thomas Cup Finals: India start campaign with 5-0 win against Germany