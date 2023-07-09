INDIA

Indian startup ecosystem logs lowest funding in 4 years

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian startup ecosystem reported the lowest six-month funding in the last four years, in the first half of this year at $3.8 billion across 298 deals — a decline of nearly 36 per cent as compared to the second half of 2022 ($5.9 billion), a report showed on Sunday.

Fintech, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and direct-2-consumer (D2C) continued to be the most funded sectors, according to the PwC India report.

Growth and late-stage funding deals accounted for 84 per cent of the funding activity in the January-June period. These represented 43 per cent of the total count of deals in this period.

The average ticket size in growth-stage deals was $19 million and late-stage deals was $52 million, said the report.

“There is a slowdown in startup funding despite significant untapped capital reserves held by venture capitalists (VCs). Active VC firms in India have secured new funds in the past year and we can expect the pace of investments to pick up in the next few months,” said Amit Nawka, Partner, Deals & India Startups Leader, PwC India.

In the interim, there has been an increase in the due diligence being carried out by investors before making investments, both in terms of detailing as well as coverage, he added.

Early-stage deals accounted for 57 per cent of the total funding in H1 CY23 (in volume terms). In value terms, early-stage deals contributed to approximately 16 per cent of the total funding but was at its lowest as compared to the previous two years.

Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai continue to be the key start-up cities, representing around 83 per cent of the total startup funding activity.

2023070936547

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 lakh Remdesivir injections to be supplied to Telangana hospitals

    Thackeray convalescing well post surgery, to go home soon (2nd Ld)

    K’taka health officer ‘flirts’ with female colleagues, video, photos go viral

    Can’t give indefinite extension, submit report on Adani-Hindenburg probe by Aug...