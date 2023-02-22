BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indian stock markets plunges sharply

NewsWire
0
0

Indian stock markets closed in the red on Wednesday, with the Sensex of the BSE going down by 927.74 points and the Nifty of the NSE by 272.40 points.

The Nifty plunged 1.53 per cent to close at 17,554 points, the lowest since October 21, 2022, said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

“Nifty continued its southward journey for the fourth day in the row on the back of weak global cues and plunged more than 1.5 per cent on Wednesday to close at 17,554, lowest close since October 21, 2022,” Vakil said.

According to him, BankNifty fell for the fifth consecutive session to close at 39,996 points. All sectoral Indices ended in the red. Nifty Metal, Media and PSU banks fell the most.

At the BSE, the Sensex opened at 60,391.86 points and touched a high of 60,462.90 points and a low of 59,681.55 points to close at 59,774.98 points.

20230222-181003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Low natural gas prices key to India’s 15% fuel share ambition’

    Crypto exchange FTX acquiring stake in BlockFi: Report

    40% vegetables, fruits get wasted in India: IARI Director

    Markets awaiting FED hike