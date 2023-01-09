BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indian stock markets recover

After three days of a losing streak, Nifty on Monday turned positive on global cues, said a senior official of HDFC Securities.

“At close, Nifty was up 1.35 per cent, or 241.8 points, at 18,101.2. Volumes on the NSE continued to be on the lower side,” HDFC Securities’ Head, Retail Research, Deepak Jasani said.

The information technology (IT) stocks did well following overnight gains on the Nasdaq and ahead of TCS quarterly numbers in the evening, he said.

On the other hand, the BSE Sensex gained 1.41 percent and closed at 60,747.31. Except for Nifty Consumer Durables, all of Nifty’s sectors ended in green. Nifty IT, Nifty AUTO and Nifty METAL were the leading sectors with 2.71 per cent, 1.19 per cent and 1.33 per cent, respectively, said Choice Broking.

20230109-182404

