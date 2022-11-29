BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Indian stock markets touch new highs on Tuesday

NewsWire
0
0

For the second day in succession the Indian stock markets flared up with the Sensex of BSE and Nifty of NSE touching record highs on Tuesday.

The Sensex of BSE on Monday touched a record high of 62,877.73 points after opening at 62,362.08 points and touched a low of 62,362.08 points during the day.

The Sensex had closed at 62,504.80 points on Monday after hitting an all time high of 62,701.40 points.

The Sensex is at 62,828.01 points up by 323.21 points.

At the NSE, the Nifty opened 18,552.45 points after previously closing at 18,562.75 points.

Then the Nifty rallied up to 18,659.75 points and touched a low of 18,552.15 points.

20221129-132002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telecom industry to witness healthy revenue growth in FY23

    India’s forex reserves rise by over $800 mn

    Pune Airport to get swank new Integrated Terminal Building in 18...

    Bring petrol under GST regime, FKCCI appeals to FM