An Indian student is battling for life after a car in which she was travelling went out of control and flipped due to sleet on the road near the US state of Arkansas.

Sree Likitha Pinnam, a computer science student at Wichita State University in Kansas, was traveling with her friends on the night of January 30 when the accident took place on a highway, some 15 minutes away from Bentonville, Arkansas.

“The car flipped twice, and her head was severely injured. She became unconscious,” according to a GoFundMe Page set up for Pinnam by her sister.

A driver on the road noticed Pinnam and her friends, who suffered minor injuries.

He took them to the Mercy Hospital in Northwest Arkansas, where Pinnam was rushed to the emergency ward.

Pinnam is diagnosed with a very severe traumatic brain injury that includes diffuse axonal injury, anoxic brain injury and multiple small bleeds in her brain, according to the GoFundMe Page.

Doctors treating Pinnam said her condition is critical, and she is on a ventilator, adding that she is not responding to the treatment for the past few days.

“Doctors are not able to predict when they can discharge her, as her condition depends on her response, but they estimate it can take months or even years to recover,” the fundraising page said, requesting support for Pinnam’s treatment.

So far, the page has raised $99,659 of the $150,000 goal.

Authorities cited icy conditions across the southern plains as a factor in a fatal crash in Arkansas.

