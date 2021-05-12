Toronto, May 12 (IANS) A 43-year-old man has been charged with shooting dead his 19-year-old nephew and attempted murder of his wife.

Gamdur Singh Brar, who shot dead his nephew Harmanjot Singh Bhattal and seriously injured his wife Satvir Kaur Brar in Edmonton at the weekend, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The victim Harmanjot Singh Bhattal came to Canada in December 2018 on a study visa from Bhattal village of Barnala district in Punjab. The only son of his parents, Bhattal was studying at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) and was staying with his maternal aunt.

The accused reportedly had a fight with his wife. He consequently opened fire at the vehicle in which his wife was travelling with Bhattal. After injuring Bhattal and Satvir, Gamdur fled from the spot.

The incident took place in Sherwood Park area of Edmonton just after 6.30 a.m. on Friday.

Soon after, officers of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police reached. Bhattal succumbed to gunshot wounds before paramedics could reach the spot. The woman was rushed to hospital where she remains critical. The accused wanted to kill her, but his 19-year-old nephew became the victim.

The police had later arrested the accused and was presented before the court where he was denied bail. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on June 12.

Meanwhile, a ‘gofundme’ campaign has been launched to raise money to send the body of Bhattal to India.