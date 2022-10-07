Since Indian students make up more than a third of all international students studying in Canada, they will be the biggest beneficiaries of the Canadian governments decision on Friday to allow them to work for more than 20 hours a week.

Making this announcement, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said the temporary lifting of the 20-hour per week cap for the eligible post-secondary students will help in economic recovery and growth.

The students will be allowed to work for more than 20 hours from November 15, 2022, till the end of 2023.

There are more than 600,000 international students in Canada, out of which over 240,000 are from India.

A government statement said, “This measure will provide many international students with a greater opportunity to gain valuable work experience in Canada, and will increase the availability of workers to sustain Canada’s post-pandemic growth.

“Today’s announcement is part of a series of initiatives that aim to benefit international students and graduates, while supporting Canada’s broader efforts to improve client service and application processing times.”

20221007-213002