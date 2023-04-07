DIASPORAINDIA

Indian surgeon appointed advisor to Royal College of Glasgow

NewsWire
Renowned surgeon Dr P. Raghu Ram has been appointed as an international advisor to the Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Glasgow (RCPSG), which is one of the oldest Royal Colleges in the world.

Raghu Ram, currently director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases in Hyderabad, is the first doctor from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to achieve the distinction.

Raghu Ram, who is also a Padma Shri awardee, would be providing strategic advice to RCPSG.

He is one of the few in the world to have obtained Fellowship from all the four Surgical Royal Colleges in the British Isles (FRCS – London, Edinburgh, Glasgow & Ireland) at a very young age.

It is in recognition of his established academic track record and outstanding contribution to help budding surgeons from the Indian subcontinent over the past two decades that he has been given this new onerous responsibility by RCPSG, said a statement.

Confirming the appointment from 203 -2026, with an option to extend for another three years, Professor Hany Eteiba, International Director for the RCPSG in a letter addressed to Raghu Ram stated: “I wish to extend my sincerest thanks for your willingness and commitment to the College’s goal of developing this important international network.

“It was great to meet with you virtually last weekAto gain insight into your ideas about how the College can engage with existing and prospectiveAmembers in India. I extend a warm welcome to you as our new International Advisor.”

Founded in 1599, RCPSG is the only multidisciplinary Royal College in the British Isles that represents a diverse community of over 15,000 surgeons, dentists and professionals working in podiatry and travel medicine from across 97 countries around the world.

The Royal College empowers its members to provide the highest standards of care to their patients through education, training and assessment.

Raghu Ram has also served as international surgical advisor for The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh for 10 years from 2010-2020 and that makes him the only surgeon from South Asia to have been associated with two of the oldest Royal Colleges in the world as international advisor.

20230407-150802

