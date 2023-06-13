INDIASPORTS

Indian Team comprising 280 members, including 198 athletes, head to Berlin for Special Olympics – Summer Games

NewsWire
0
1

A Indian contingent comprising 280 members including 198 athletes, left for Berlin, Germany to compete in the Special Olympics World Games — Summer Games to be held from June 17 to 25.

Ahead of their travel, the team also got the opportunity to meet the Honorable Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Anurag Singh Thakur at the send-off ceremony on June 8.

The MYAS has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 7.7 Cr towards the participation of the Indian contingent at the Special Olympics, which is the highest amount sanctioned for the event to date, the Ministry informed in a release on Tuesday. The contingent boarded the flight late on Monday night.

The team also had a preparatory coaching camp at Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi to prepare for the world event which will see participation from over 7000 athletes from 190 countries.

The mega event, which will end on June 25, will see the Indian athletes fight for medals in 16 different sports disciplines.

20230613-211202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The race to create a world-class ventilator to combat Covid-19

    Rushad Rana speaks about his character in ‘Aashram 3’

    Markets critically poised with imminent correction (Market Watch)

    MP minister Narottam Mishra plays anchor role in bringing back Katni...