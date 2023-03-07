SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Indian team enjoys Holi in team bus ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad

The Indian men’s cricket team indulged in Holi, the festival of colours, in the team bus on its way to the Narendra Modi Stadium here while travelling to practice ahead of the fourth and final Test against Australia.

The festival of colours, Holi is infectious and this time it caught up with the Indian cricketers as they were travelling to practice for the fourth Test.

In a post shared by Cheteshwar Pujara on social media platform Koo, Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli and others are seen matching up steps to “Ranh Barse” and singing the popular English song “Baby Come Down”, while skipper Rohit Sharma threw colours around the bus.

The cricketers seemed to have fun amidst an intense and high-pressure Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in which India raced to a 2-0 lead before Australia fought back to win the third Test in Indore.

Chetewshar Pujara’s post is going viral on social media and netizens are amazing at reacting to it and cheering with team India.

