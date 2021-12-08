HomeSPORTSIndian team leaves for World Para-Taekwondo Championship
SPORTS

Indian team leaves for World Para-Taekwondo Championship

By NewsWire
0
6

The India Taekwondo team on Wednesday left for Istanbul, Turkey to participate in the 2021 World Para-Taekwondo Championship (G14), starting from December 8-13.

The World Para Taekwondo Championship is being organised by the Turkish Taekwondo Federation under the Aegis of World Taekwondo (WT).

“My experience at the Paralympics was crucial for the upcoming World championships, I thank India Taekwondo for being so proactive and making sure I could participate,” said Aruna Tanwar, World No 4 in the W-49 category.

“It’s sad that I had to retire with an injury during the Paralympics but I’m confident of winning a medal for India in the upcoming championships. The preparations have been great and the camps organised by our federation have set up the entire Indian contingent for positive results,” she added.

The Indian contingent also consists of Ranjan Kumar, Vishal, Mohit Singh, Chandeep Singh, Sadham Hussain Thasthageer, Gurmeet Singh, Aditya Chauhan, Rajeev Kumar, and Sheetal.

“India Taekwondo is proud of the work that this entire team going for the world championship has put in and is very optimistic about the results,” said Namdev Shirgaonkar, President, India Taekwondo.

India Taekwondo conducted selection trials in Maharashtra to pick the squad for the Championship.

20211208-223413

Previous articleSonia asks party workers not to celebrate her birthday
Next articleK’taka Legislative Council polls: Parties keep fingers crossed
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.