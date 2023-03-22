Among the 11,000 employees Meta laid off last year, there was an Indian-origin techie who lost his job after three days working as a software engineer in Canada — has now landed a new job in India.

Vishwajeet Jha took to LinkedIn to share his story after getting laid off, saying: “Yesterday morning, I found out that I am one of the 11,000 employees impacted by the Meta #layoff. I joined Meta three days back, after waiting for a long visa process. Thanks to all the folks who made that transition smooth. Really sad that this happened, my heart goes out for everyone who is affected by the layoffs.”

However, after four months (in March), things ended well for him as he secured a new job with the Fintech firm PhonePe as a software engineer in Bengaluru.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Software Engineer at PhonePe!” Jha wrote on LinkedIn.

Previously, he worked at Amazon for more than three years as a software development engineer.

Jha has studied Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra (2014-2018).

Meanwhile, Meta has started its second round of job cuts, which includes nearly 10,000 workers.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg said overall, “we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired” in the company’s “year of efficiency”.

20230322-185003