Indian Wells Masters: Kyrgios apologises for losing his temper after loss to Nadal

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios on Friday apologised for losing his temper after his defeat against Rafael Nadal at the ongoing Indian Wells Masters here and for smashing his racket into the ground, which then bounced awkwardly and came close to hitting a ball boy.

The ball boy was able to move out of the way in time and Kyrgios was then booed by some in the crowd following his 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4 loss to Nadal.

“I just want to apologise to that ball kid at the end of the match. It was a complete accident and I was frustrated at the end of the match,” Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

“My racket took a crazy bounce and was never my intention. If anyone knows who that ball kid is, send me a message and I will send a racket to him. I’m glad he’s OK!,” he added.

Kyrgios was able to track down the ball boy on social media, who accepted the apology, saying he was “completely fine” and looking forward to getting his hands on a racket.

The 26-year old, who was also booed by the crowd, also spoke about the impact that some members of the crowd are having on tennis matches now.

“I just want people to know that you’re a spectator. You’ve bought tickets to come to watch us play. At least don’t scream out before first and second serve,” Kyrgios said.

“I know when you play Rafa, 99 percent of the crowd is going to go for these guys. And I’m not asking for the crowd to go for me or cheer my name or go nuts for me when I’m winning or losing or anything,” he added.

