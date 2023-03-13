SPORTSTENNIS

Indian Wells: Pegula paves her way to fourth round with a come-from-behind win over Anastasia Potapova

NewsWire
0
0

The No.3 seed American, Jessica Pegula came from a set down to beat No.27 seed Anastasia Potapova to reach the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters.

Pegula rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over Potapova in 2 hours and 17 minutes on Sunday to enter the last 16 in the California desert for the second time in her career. She previously came from a set down to beat Italy’s Camila Giorgi in her first match.

In addition to coming from a set down against Potapova, Pegula was 3-1 down in the decider. She also saved a breakpoint at 4-4 in the second set and won seven of the last eight points to extend the match.

She’ll play two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova, who bounced back from a first-set bagel to defeat another major champion, Jelena Ostapenko in three sets 0-6, 6-0, 6-4, for a spot in the quarterfinals.

20230313-124602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIH Pro League: India ready for France, RSA challenges with bigger...

    Paralympic TT: Bhavina storms into semis, assures India a medal (Ld)

    CWG 2022: Renuka’s 4/18 in vain as Ashleigh’s 52 not out...

    South Africa lose three key players for Commonwealth Games