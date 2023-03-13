The No.3 seed American, Jessica Pegula came from a set down to beat No.27 seed Anastasia Potapova to reach the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters.

Pegula rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over Potapova in 2 hours and 17 minutes on Sunday to enter the last 16 in the California desert for the second time in her career. She previously came from a set down to beat Italy’s Camila Giorgi in her first match.

In addition to coming from a set down against Potapova, Pegula was 3-1 down in the decider. She also saved a breakpoint at 4-4 in the second set and won seven of the last eight points to extend the match.

She’ll play two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova, who bounced back from a first-set bagel to defeat another major champion, Jelena Ostapenko in three sets 0-6, 6-0, 6-4, for a spot in the quarterfinals.

