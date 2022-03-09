Indian wines to be a part of London Wine Fair 2022

Indian wineries are all set to take part in the London Wine Fair (LWF) 2022. The last time India participated in LWF was 6 years ago. The decision to be a part of the LWF happened after a meeting between AIWPA (All India Wine Producers Association) and the APEDA (Agriculture and Processed Food Exports Development Authority) that took place in Nashik recently.

According to the Chairman of APEDA, they will not only be a part of LWF but also participate in Hong Kong Wine Fair as it was time to stabilize India’s wine products.

He further said, that India’s wine market is growing quickly and it produces some of the finest labels and so it was time to create a niche market for Indian wines. Through these Wine Fairs APEDA wants to enhance the brand value of Indian wines and mark them as valued competition with other wine labels across the globe.

The London Wine Fair is scheduled to be held from June 7 to June 9, 2022 and so far 10 Indian wineries are slated to participate in the Fair. The LWF has a reputation worldwide as one of the most important wine trade events and it will showcase nearly 700 exhibitors and at least 13,000 wines.

The last time India participated was when the India Grape Processing Board (IGPB) was still in existence. Once that board was dissolved India did not participate in any such world events.

Though the board knows that India is a very small player in the global wine market, they are confident that Indian wines, if showcased properly, can find a nice market in UK and EU mainly due to the presence of a sizable Indian population. Europe and UK also house many fine dining Indian restaurants and the AIWPA feels that Indian wines will be more compatible with Indian food.

Indian brands like Sula, Fratelli and Grover Zampa are already in foreign markets but the sales volumes are still small. With the London Wine Fair, the AIWPA and APEDA is hoping that more interest is sparked for Indian wines which could translate into better sales in foreign markets.

India is also looking to participate in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Mauritius and Dubai wine fairs as well.