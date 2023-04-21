SOUTH ASIA

Indian woman climber rescued from Mt. Annapurna thanks people for prayers

NewsWire
Baljeet Kaur, the record-holding Indian woman climber who was rescued from Mt. Annapurna this week and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu, has thanked everyone who prayed for her well-being.

She went missing on April 17 while descending from the summit point of the world’s 10th tallest peak and presumed was dead.

But the next day she was found alive.

In a tweet on Friday, the 27-year-old said: “Jai Hind… I would like to take a moment to thank you all from the bottom of my Heart who were with me Directly or Indirectly during that difficult time I faced. Thank you so much for your praying and blessings.”

The Himachal Pradesh-based mountaineer had many feathers in her hat.

She broke the record of the first Indian woman to summit Mount Manaslu without oxygen and the youngest woman to summit Mount Manaslu without oxygen.

She was also the first Indian to climb six 8,000M peaks in the world and the fastest Indian to climb six 8,000M peaks in the world (5 months 2 days).

