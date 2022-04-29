An Indian woman, who says she is “stuck” in Muscat with her husband, has requested External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to talk with Omani counterpart for their repatriation, as the company for which her husband is working had allegedly forced him to write a complaint against his local staff and now they face life threats.

In an email to IANS, Meena Pandey claimed that she had approached the Indian Embassy in Oman several times but the matter has not been solved yet, and she has requested Indian diplomats in Oman to contact the Chairman of the company in India.

“Already several times, we had approached to Indian Embassy in Oman, but as per the embassy officials, they tried their level best, but till yet there has been no response from our company’s sponsor.

“For the last 3 months, we are following up with the Indian Embassy and requesting them to contact our company’s Chairman and sort out the issue with our company’s sponsor, but yet, the Indian Embassy in Oman could not contact the company’s sponsor,” she said in the email. She also claimed that she has requested several ministers and Members of Parliament through the letters in this regard but too no avail.

Her husband Sushil Pandey is working with Oman Trading Establishment LLC, a distributor of Hyundai cars, for the past 13 years as a Branch Manager at Sohar Branch in Oman. Recently, the company lodged a case against him and forced him to write a complaint against his local Omani staff, promising then the case against him will be taken back, she said.

As per Meena Pandey, her husband had complied “but to date, his company has not withdrawn the case.. due to this, the company staff are against him and our family. We fear that they can harm us.” They have two kids.

She claimed that the case has not been transferred to the court. Instead of negotiating with the company sponsor, the Indian embassy in Muscat is insisting their company officials to transfer the case to the court, she said.

“I regret to say that instead of negotiating with our company’s sponsor, the Indian Embassy in Oman is forwarding the same default reply to all concerned, who are requesting our repatriation. It is the same as my husband’s company levelling the allegations which are totally false and unacceptable,” Meena Pandey said.

