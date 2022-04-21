INDIASPORTS

Indian women’s boxing team leaves for Turkey for World Championship camp

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian women’s boxing team, led by Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, left for Istanbul, Turkey in the early hours of Thursday to participate in the training camp as part of the team’s preparation for 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

At the camp, the Indian team will train alongside boxers from countries like Kazakhstan, Turkey, Algeria, Panama, Lithuania, Morocco, Bulgaria, Serbia, Dominican Republic and Ireland.

The camp will be held from April 20-May 5. The World Championships will take place in Istanbul from May 6-May 21.

India have won one silver and six bronze medals in the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships so far.

World Championships squad: Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Jaismine (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg), Lovlina (70kg), Saweety (75kg), Pooja Rani (81kg), Nandini (+81kg).

20220421-180002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bungalow row: Chirag Paswan blames Nitish Kumar, Pashupati Kumar Paras for...

    Indian Navy, Coast Guard rescue 314 from barges in Arabian Sea...

    Baghel, Deo meet Rahul Gandhi amid rift in Chhattisgarh Congress

    South Africa’s fast food chain expands its delivery business