The senior Indian women’s football team is set to fight it out in the first round of AFC Womens Olympic Qualifiers, to be played between April 4-10 at the D Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Tajikistan.

India, who have been drawn in Group G, will face Turkmenistan (April 4) and hosts Kyrgyz Republic (April 10) in the two matches in the Kyrgyz capital.

As part of their preparation for the Olympic Qualifiers, the Indian Women’s team will also play two friendly matches against Jordan women’s team at the Amman International Stadium in Amman, Jordan on March 18 and 21, an AIFF release said on Wednesday.

The Blue Tigresses have been in camp in Chennai since December and have also played two International Friendlies against Nepal (2-2 and 0-0) as part of their preparation for the Olympic Qualifiers.

