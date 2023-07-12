Bengaluru, July 12 (IANS The Indian Women’s Hockey Team departed for their European tour from Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The team will be first flying to Germany for the three-match series which will witness India taking on hosts Germany in two games, while they will also lock horns with China in one game.

The Indian team will start their campaign in Limburg, where they will face off against China on 16 July 2023. Thereafter, the Indian team will be up against hosts Germany on July 18 and July 19 in Wiesbaden and Russelsheim respectively. The Indian team will utilize this tour to prepare for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

The Indian team will then fly to Terrassa, Spain on July 20 for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament. They will open their campaign against hosts Spain on July 25. Up next for the Indian Team will be Republic of South Africa on July 27. On July 28, they will their last group match against England.

The team will be led by goalkeeper Savita while Deep Grace Ekka has been named the Vice-Captain. The Indian squad has been training at the National Coaching Camp at SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

Speaking ahead of the Indian team’s departure, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain Savita said, “We are really looking forward to this tour. Playing against quality sides in the lead up to the Asian Games will give us a good learning experience. These matches will be really important for us as we prepare for the upcoming Asian Games. Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses in the last few months, we will aim to give our best in Germany and Spain.”

Meanwhile, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Vice-Captain Deep Grace Ekka said, “We have carried out rigorous training sessions over the last few weeks. The preparations have been really good, and our previous performances will be a massive confidence booster for the players. We will look to replicate the same in our matches in Germany and Spain.”

Schedule of the Indian Tour of Germany:

July 16, India Vs China at 1930 hrs IST.

July 18, India vs Germany at 1430 hrs IST.

July 19, India vs Germany at 2100 hrs IST.

Schedule for 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament and broadcast details:

July 25, India Vs Spain at 2130 hrs IST.

July 27, India vs Republic of South Africa at 1630 hrs IST.

July 28, India vs England at 1430 hrs IST.

