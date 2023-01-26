SPORTSHOCKEYWORLD

The Indian women’s hockey team lost to Netherlands 1-3 in its second friendly tie against the World No.1 side Netherlands, here on Thursday.

India’s lone goal came from Salima Tete in the 50th minute.

It was Netherlands who made a sensational start to the game with a 4th minute goal by Marijn Veen. They doubled the lead in the 13th minute.

It was yet another field goal and this time the scorer was Lidewij Welten. She scored the third goal for her team in the 29th minute putting India under pressure.

But in the 50th minute Salima Tete brought some respite with a fine conversion of a penalty corner ending the game with 1-3 on the board.

In the previous match also against the Netherlands, India had lost 1-3 while they had won three matches against the home team South Africa and drew one in the four-match Series.

