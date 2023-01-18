SPORTSHOCKEYWORLD

Indian women’s hockey team register stunning 7-0 win over South Africa

NewsWire
0
0

After a brilliant show in their opening match, the Indian women’s hockey team registered a stunning 7-0 victory against the home side South Africa in their second match of the South Africa Tour, here.

The visitors, riding on their recent success at the FIH Women’s Nations Cup, have shown sublime form in this tournament. They opened the campaign with a 5-1 win and today they showed same intent as they began with a fine 9th minute goal by Udita.

The team led by goalkeeper Savita upped the pressure on South Africa in the second quarter, forming some potent attacking combinations. Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke, who made her International debut for the Senior Women’s side in their opening match on Monday, scored India’s second goal in the 22nd minute.

This was followed by a brilliant field goal by experienced forward Rani, who is making her comeback after nearly six months of playing her previous match during the FIH Hockey Pro League in 2022. She had also scored India’s first goal in the opening game. India’s 3-0 lead was extended to 6-0 by the end of the second quarter.

Goals were converted in quick succession when Sangita Kumari, Navneet Kaur and Vandana Katariya scored in the 25th, 26th and 27th minute of the game. South Africa’s defence was left wanting with India in a rampaging mood.

Though the third quarter did not see any goals being scored, India ended the proceedings with Vandana scoring her second goal of the match in the 58th minute.

Indian women’s team will play their third match against hosts South Africa on Thursday.

20230118-110004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rousing welcome given to Odisha hockey stars in home district

    Uttam Singh to lead India junior hockey team in Sultan of...

    CISF Delhi, ITBP Jalandhar continue good show at 70th All India...

    FIH Pro League: Dutch, Indian federations to seek alternate dates