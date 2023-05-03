SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Indian Women's League: Mumbai Knights FC face East Bengal FC

Mumbai Knights FC, who have made a bright start to their IWL 2023 campaign, will face East Bengal FC in their next match at Shahibaug Police Stadium, here on Wednesday.

With two wins and a draw in three matches, Mumbai Knights FC have seven of the nine available points and they sit second in Group A just two points below the defending champions, Gokulam Kerala FC.

Mumbai Knights FC are also one of the two teams yet to face defeat, Gokulam Kerala FC being the other.

On the other hand, East Bengal FC who have won two and lost one of their three matches so far, will be looking to hand Mumbai Knights FC their first loss of the campaign.

Mumbai Knights played out a 0-0 draw against Misaka United FC in their previous match. With a host of changes from head coach Rutuja, Mumbai Knights looked good in possession but could not take their chances to seal all three points.

As the games come thick and fast Mumbai Knights will be looking for nothing more than three points in every game. So far they’ve won two matches by a 1-0 margin and the third was a 0-0 draw. Priyanka scored the winner in the opening goal. An own goal won them the second one.

Mumbai Knights FC squad:

Goalkeepers: Kashmira Pednekar, Babitha Nadar

Defenders: Mansi Samre, Afreen Peerbhoy, VK Srutilakshmi, Ritu Rani, Pranita Nimkar, Nidhi Shetty, Sonali Salvi.

Mid-fielders: Valencia D’Mello, Sushmita Jadhav, Karen Pais, Anjitha M.

Forwards: Karishma Shirvoikar, Priyanka, Jahnavi Shetty, Bhumika Mane, Mmehak Lobo, Alexandra Eccard, Namrata Thakur.

