SPORTSFOOTBALL

Indian Women’s League Round 7 fixtures rescheduled due to cyclone alert in Odisha

NewsWire
0
0

With the state of Odisha on high alert for the cyclone that is estimated to hit the state on May 10, the Indian Women’s League Round 7 fixtures will now be held on May 8 and 9 respectively.

The change in dates has been agreed upon after discussions between the IWL Local Organising Committee (LOC) and representatives from the 12 clubs involved.

“As the entire eastern coast of the country is preparing for the cyclone, we have decided to take a safety-first approach to reschedule the matches that were to take place in Round 7 of the Hero IWL. While we want to move forward with the league at all times, the safety of the teams and of those working around them comes first in our view,” said AIFF CEO of Leagues and Development.

Rescheduled fixtures:

May 8:

Mata Rukmani FC vs ARA FC, Capital Ground, 3.30 PM IST

PIFA Sports FC vs Sethu FC, 7th Battalion Ground, 3.30 PM IST

Sports Odisha vs Odisha Police, Kalinga Stadium, 7.30 PM IST

May 9:

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows, Capital Ground, 3.30 PM IST

Sirvodem SC vs SSB Women FC, 7th Battalion Ground, 3.30 PM IST

Hans Women FC vs Kickstart FC, Kalinga Stadium, 7.30 PM IST

20220507-181203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    COVID UPDATE: Bolivia report eight positive cases ahead of World Cup...

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast snatch full points against Gaurs with last minute...

    Bayern prez hopes Flick will fulfil contract

    Champions League: Real Madrid enter final with miracle win against Manchester...