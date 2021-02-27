Wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia from Punjab and Andhra Pradesh-born all-rounder Shikha Pandey do not figure in Indian One-day International (ODI) and T20 squads announced on Saturday. India will play five ODIs and three T20s against South Africa here, beginning March 7.

According to a statement of the Indian cricket board, Himachal Pradesh’s Sushma Verma and uncapped Swetha Verma from Uttar Pradesh are the wicket-keepers in the ODI squad while Sushma and Nuzhat Parveen are the wicket-keepers in the T20 squads, picked by the all-India women’s selection committee.

Mithali Raj is captain of the ODI squad and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the T20 team.

All eight matches will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium in Gomti Nagar.

Indian squads:

ODIs: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma and Swetha Verma (wicket-keepers), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel

T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur

Schedule (all matches in Lucknow):

1st ODI, March 7

2nd ODI, March 9

3rd ODI, March 12

4th ODI, March 14

5th ODI, March 17

1st T20I, March 20

2nd T20I, March 21

3rd T20I, March 23

