‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ trailer hints at end of Indy’s search

Indiana Jones is back for his one last adventure in the first full trailer for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’.

The approximately two-minute video sees Harrison Ford’s titular character getting dragged out of retirement, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The trailer puts Indy back into action, riding a horse through a New York street parade, getting involved in a street chase around dusty Moroccan streets and jumping out of a burning plane with his goddaughter Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The video also gives more insight into what’s happening in the movie as he’s visited by Helena, who knows he once found “a dial that could change the course of history” on a train with the Nazi Voller (Mads Mikkelsen). Indy cautiously tells her that what she’s searching for made her own father go crazy.

Despite being reluctantly dragged into the adventure, it’s apparently all worth it as he gets to find what he’s been looking for all this time. “But I’ve been looking for this…all my life,” he says at the end of the video, as the scene sees him looking mesmerised.

“They haven’t seen each other for a very long time and in some ways she’s the worst thing that could happen to him at this time in his life, but also the best thing,” Waller-Bridge said of Indy and Helena’s relationship on the Star Wars Celebration stage.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the upcoming fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie will be the last installment in the franchise.

Director James Mangold said in a statement: “My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!”

Antonio Banderas also stars as one of the villains, while John Rhys-Davies reprises his role as Sallah and Toby Jones joins the cast as Basil.

The movie is set to open in U.S. theatres on June 30.

