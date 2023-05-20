New Delhi, May 20 (IANSlife) The latest data from Airbnb has revealed that nights booked for International travel by Indian guests more than doubled in Q1 2023 when compared to Q1 2022. The UK, US, and various European countries have emerged as the top destinations among Indian travellers looking to travel abroad.

While international travel has gained momentum, Indians are also seeking domestic travel adventures, indulging in beach getaways, city escapades, and serene vacations in the hills.

Goa takes the top spot among the most booked domestic destinations, followed by Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, and Kullu. Overall nights booked in India have grown by 70 per cent when comparing full-year 2022 with pre-pandemic 2019, while domestic nights in India grew by almost 110 per cent.

Airbnb has also observed a continued enthusiasm among international guests to visit India and immerse themselves in the country’s rich culture and heritage. The US stands out as the leading origin for Airbnb guests visiting India, along with the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and Canada.

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said, “The strong enthusiasm we are witnessing for travel presents a remarkable opportunity to foster meaningful connections. It reflects the growing confidence and eagerness among Indian travellers to explore new destinations and create lasting memories.

“Alongside our vibrant Host community, we want to help ensure India has a diverse range of accommodation options needed to harness the travel rebound, while also helping to promote responsible travel practices that allow people to genuinely connect with local communities and immerse themselves in the country’s rich cultural heritage. We’re committed to working closely with the government and industry stakeholders to support and accelerate the ongoing travel recovery.”

Airbnb’s Travel Outlook for 2023

. In 2023, exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations has garnered significant interest, providing travellers with the opportunity to discover new places without preconceived notions.

. Solo travel is on the rise, with individuals seeking nature-based experiences to find balance and reconnect with themselves. The flexibility and freedom offered by solo travel, along with the desire for peace and solitude in rustic locales, have contributed to its surge. Airbnb’s data indicates that solo travel in India has nearly doubled compared to the same period last year.

. Travelling with family on Airbnb remains popular amongst Indians and has witnessed a remarkable surge of over 110 per cent year-on-year. Airbnb accommodations cater to families, with nearly 90 percent of stays equipped with kitchens, a quarter offering three bedrooms or more, and over a million accommodations providing cribs for small children.

. India has also witnessed a significant rise in responsible tourism, as travellers increasingly prioritize travel that promote responsible practices, such as community-based tourism, eco-tourism, and cultural tourism. . Responsible travel allows individuals to deeply connect with local cultures and lifestyles, providing authentic and unique experiences.

. Moreover, there is a growing demand for unique accommodations that go beyond traditional offerings, with travelers seeking distinctive spaces such as treehouses, houseboats, and farm stays.

Summer Travel Trends

As the summer season unfolds, Indian travelers are eagerly embracing both domestic and international destinations. Puri, Chennai, Goa, Dehradun, Mumbai, Kochi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Munnar, and Nainital have emerged as the top trending domestic summer destinations, capturing the essence of India’s diverse landscape. Internationally, Bali, Lucerne, Vienna, Paris, Lisbon, Split, Rome, Prague, Singapore, and Bangkok have been attracting Indian travelers with their captivating charm.

