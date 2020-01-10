Indians bullish on economy, Trump re-election in 2020: Survey

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) A majority of Indians, 83 per cent to be precise, are bullish about the performance of the global economy in 2020, reports the Ipsos Predictions 2020 survey.

Interestingly, the survey shows almost half of urban Indian respondents are confident of US President Donald Trump’s re-election.

According to the market research survey, some of the trends to look forward to in 2020 include people around the world spending more time online than watching TV. Almost half of urban Indians (48 per cent) predict a re-election for Trump as US President while 35 per cent of global citizens too feel the same.

The market research survey findings also indicate that 71 per cent of urban Indians are confident of pay parity for women while only 44 per cent of global citizens are hopeful that pay parity will be a reality in 2020. In sports too, 75 per cent of urban Indians are confident that Indian sportspersons will up their medal tally in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

A whopping 92 per cent of urban Indians polled for the survey are confident that the year 2020 will be better for them, personally, vis-a-vis 2019.

The survey compiles the views of citizens on some of the key issues straddling different streams of life, to understand from them, how they foresee circa 2020 would unfold.

“The survey provides a panoramic view of what is likely to dominate global events and it is a good opportunity for countries to be mindful of what the citizens are thinking, bang in the beginning of the year and address their concerns and measure up to their expectations,” said Amit Adarkar, CEO, India & APAC Operations Director, Ipsos.

Global warming ranks as the top concern of 2020, with 78 per cent urban Indians worried that average global temperatures will further soar and as many as 46 per cent urban Indians fear major stock markets around the world to crash in 2020.

Around 25 per cent of Indians are apprehensive of a terror strike while 52 per cent of urban Indians dread a natural disaster taking place in 2020.

A total of 22,512 people spread across 33 markets around the world were interviewed on the Ipsos online panel system. In India, 500 people were interviewed for the 2020 survey. The estimated margin of error ranges is +/-3.1 percentage points for a sample of 1,000 people.

