Indians gained 1.5 kg due to sugar binge during the Diwali week: Report

The overall sugar consumption of Indians went up by 32 per cent between October 22 to 27, during the Diwali week – an all-time high for 2022, which resulted in an average weight gain of 1.5 kgs per user, a report said on Wednesday.

Also, a steep decline of 32 per cent in workouts was recorded among Indians.

“After the two years of Covid, people have gone all out and celebrated Diwali with full fervour this year – gaining 1.5 kg on average in a week alone! However, it is good to see that many people have promptly made progress toward getting back in shape – losing most of the holiday weight in the 10 days following,” said Anjan Bhojarajan, Chief Business Officer, HealthifyMe.

According to HealthifyMe, among India’s leading metros, Pune (46 per cent) consumed the maximum sugar, followed by Hyderabad (34 per cent), Bengaluru (34 per cent), and Chennai (33 per cent).

Moreover, sugar consumption among males spiked by 38 per cent while it increased by 25 per cent among females. As a result, men gained 1.7 kg on average during the festive week while women gained 1.28 kg.

Among the Indian sweets, Kaju Katli and Gulab Jamun took the pole position in terms of sweet consumption recorded during Diwali week on the app, according to the report.

The sweet was relished the most in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

However, Indians have realised the need to recover. The average amount of sugar consumed decreased by 30 per cent between October 28 and November 3. Additionally, people’s physical activity levels have increased by 12 per cent as they try to get in shape, said the report.

