Indians, Khalistani supporters clash in Canadian city on Diwali night

Police in the Canadian city of Mississauga said that between 400 and 500 people clashed on Diwali night, during which one side waved the Indian Tricolour while some others held Khalistani banners, media reports said.

In a tweet, the Peel Regional Police said officers received reports of a fight in the area of Goreway and Etude drives at around 9.41 p.m. on Monday, reports Global News.

The police said they received reports that the fight had broken out at a local parking lot, adding that paramedics assessed one male patient at the scene.

In its latest update on Tuesday, the police said there was a “large gathering of people” who were “yelling” and “screaming”, but there was “no large fight.”

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, according to the Mississauga-based online news outlet Insauga.

The footage shows two large crowds at a Diwali celebration separated by Peel Regional Police officers as fireworks can be heard in the background.

Garbage from what appears to be used fireworks litters the ground where the stand-off took place, Insauga reported.

