Indians prefer audio quality over camera in smartphones: Study

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) As work from home scenario gets longer, the consumers in India now prioritise audio quality as a key smartphone purchase driver ahead of camera and battery, a new study revealed on Monday.

For the first-time ever, consumers are more tuned into ‘audio quality’, possibly driven by long hours spent alone in a homebound economy.

In doing so, they are also seeking better, immersive experiences.

According to the study by CyberMedia Research (CMR), Indians consider audio quality as one of the most important factors in their next smartphone purchase with a score of 66 out of 100, followed by battery life at 61 and camera at 60.

Smartphone users consume audio mostly through listening to music on popular audio OTT platforms (94 per cent), watching movies, OTT content or user-generated content (UGC) on social networks (96 per cent).

‘”Across use cases, ranging from OTT consumption to mobile gaming and even UGC, consumers seek more high-quality sound. This is where brands with industry-leading innovations, such as Dolby, will stand to shine and fulfill consumer aspirations,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

The study categorised Indian consumers, based on their audio consumption patterns, into three broad cohorts.

These are ‘Digital Natives’ who spend more than 20 hours weekly (39 per cent), ‘Digital Dependents’ who spend 10-20 hours weekly (44 per cent) and ‘Digital Laggards’ who spend less than 10 hours weekly (17 per cent)

While 78 per cent of the consumers prefer wired earplugs, 65 per cent indicate using earbuds.

Meanwhile, ‘Digital Natives’ prefer videos of shorter duration (38 per cent) whereas ‘Digital Laggards’ prefer videos of longer duration (23 per cent).

‘Digital Laggards’ associate better audio experience to voice and dialogue clarity (69 per cent), whereas ‘Digital Natives’ associate it to an immersive experience (61 per cent), the findings showed.

Five in every eight users (62 per cent) use audio during gaming and 72 per cent of those users are satisfied with it, the study said.

–IANS

wh/na