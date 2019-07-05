Indians third on list of foreign tourist arrivals in Singapore

Thiruvananthapuram, July 12 (IANS) Indians are third on the list of foreign tourist arrivals in Singapore, a Singaporean official said Friday while terming India as a very important source market for the city-state.

Singapore received 1.44 million visitors last year from India, crossing the one million mark for the fourth time in a row.

Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) top official, G.B. Srithar said that India is a very important source market for Singapore and the STB has been steadfastly engaging travellers through travel trade and media partnerships and various marketing initiatives.

“Last year, India retained its position as the third largest source market for Singapore in terms of visitor arrivals. We are looking forward to working closely with both Indian and Singaporean travel trade partners to continue the momentum and entice more Indian travellers to come and experience Singapore’s diverse offerings catering to the different passion points of travellers,” said Srithar.

STB is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore’s key economic sectors.

In its latest initiative, STB organised an eight-city roadshow, together with close to 45 Singapore tourism stakeholders, in Hyderabad, Madurai, Trivandrum, Kolkata, Rajkot, Guwahati, Nagpur and Jalandhar.

–IANS

sg/kr