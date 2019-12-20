Indians watched more than 2,200 movies in theatres in 2019: Report

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Indians watched more than 2,200 movies in theatres in 2019, with people of Delhi booking the most number of tickets, followed by Chennai and Mumbai.

Among Tier-2 cities, the people of Jaipur, Lucknow and Visakhapatnam emerged as the ultimate movie fanatics.

Akshay Kumar, who gave four hit films — “Kesari”, “Mission Mangal”, “Housefull 4” and “Good Newwz” in 2019 — was the year’s top star. Hrithik Roshan’s experiment with his look in “Super 30”, which narrated the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational programme, and him performing high-octane action sequences in “War” helped him win over the audience once again.

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana also impressed the movie-goers with his films — “Article 15”, “Dream Girl” and “Bala”.

Hrithik and Ayushmann took the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively. These interesting movie trends of 2019 were revealed in a report released by Paytm Entertainment on Friday.

Among actresses, “Kabir Singh” star Kiara Advani made it to the top position, followed by Shraddha Kapoor (“Saaho” and “Chhichhore”) and Kriti Sanon (“Luka Chuppi”, “Arjun Patiala”, “Housefull 4” and “Panipat”).

The Hollywood blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame”, a superhero film with stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Brie Larson, emerged as the number one choice among moviegoers in India.

About 50 per cent of tickets sold for “Avengers: Endgame” were for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. At the peak of bookings, the film saw 1400 tickets sold per minute on Paytm.

The Shahid Kapoor-starrer “Kabir Singh” and the Prabhas-starrer “Saaho” were the next best loved movies.

Vijay’s “Bigil” (Tamil) claimed the title of the top regional movie, followed by Mahesh Babu’s “Maharshi” (Telugu) and the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer “Shadaa” (Punjabi).

Overall, Tamil movie bookings increased by 78 per cent, Telugu movies saw a leap of 116 per cent and Punjabi movies grew by 20 per cent on Paytm.

–IANS

nn/vnc