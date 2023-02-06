INDIALIFESTYLE

India’s 140 cr people with Turkey in its crisis: PM Modi (Ld)

Expressing concern and shock over the massive earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India’s “140 crore people are with the victims of the earthquake in Turkey”.

Speaking after inaugurating the India Energy Week, PM Modi said, “We are focusing on Turkey presently which has suffered from a huge earthquake. Large number of people have lost their lives and it has caused huge losses to the country.”

PM Modi further stated that the surrounding countries of Turkey also suffered heavy losses due to the impact of the earthquake. India is ready to help earthquake victims, he stated.

Earlier, in response to a tweet by Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Modi said, “Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy.”

Over 300 people were killed in Turkey and Syria after a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck a wide area near the two countries’ border, according to authorities.

